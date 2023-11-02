Sign up
Previous
Photo 4675
Small is beautiful .(to)
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
29th October 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-toadstools
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So true , such a lovely and bright clump of moss with the fragile little fungi growing on their thin stems! fav
November 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a great close up!
November 1st, 2023
