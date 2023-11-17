Sign up
Photo 4690
Country minimal.
In autumn there is often a serene calm over the fields. Makes me melanchonic.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
November 16th, 2023
