Previous
Photo 4709
Rectangles
It does not surprise me that the famous Dutch painter Mondrian found inspiration for his abstract works here in this area.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th November 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patterns
,
theme-country
Heather
ace
A great capture of the rectangles on the land under that lovely sky! (That's a good point about Mondrian- we can really see the inspiration with this shot, Ferry!) Fav
December 6th, 2023
