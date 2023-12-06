Previous
Rectangles by pyrrhula
It does not surprise me that the famous Dutch painter Mondrian found inspiration for his abstract works here in this area.
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great capture of the rectangles on the land under that lovely sky! (That's a good point about Mondrian- we can really see the inspiration with this shot, Ferry!) Fav
