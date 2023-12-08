Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4711
A view and the weather
A , for us, ordinairy view and weather like for the Fall season.
(The green part in the midlle is an old dike.)
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4711
photos
120
followers
62
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th November 2023 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
,
theme-
Corinne C
ace
Dramatic sky over a serene landscape is fabulous
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close