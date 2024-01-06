Sign up
Previous
Photo 4739
Wet.
2023 was a new record wet year but gladly, on an exeption of a few excidents, we can handle it. But do n`t worry, we pay our price/taxes for it to devellope and maintain .
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-rain
Corinne C
ace
Superb layers.
Water erosion is a challenge worldwide and not every country is as prepared as yours.
January 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You can't completely hold back nature- especially water! But I think your country has to be the most ingenious with ways to work with it. Nice shot.
January 7th, 2024
Water erosion is a challenge worldwide and not every country is as prepared as yours.