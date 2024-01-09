Sign up
Previous
Photo 4742
Waiting
This fields has to waith. It`s now unable to work on with (havy) machinery.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st January 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Dianne
Oh no. Too wet to harvest.
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I'm still amazed by the size of the field, used to smaller farms in France. They''ll have to wait for the water to drain.
January 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with a beautiful sky. Fav.
January 9th, 2024
