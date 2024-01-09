Previous
Waiting by pyrrhula
Photo 4742

Waiting

This fields has to waith. It`s now unable to work on with (havy) machinery.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Dianne
Oh no. Too wet to harvest.
January 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I'm still amazed by the size of the field, used to smaller farms in France. They''ll have to wait for the water to drain.
January 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with a beautiful sky. Fav.
January 9th, 2024  
