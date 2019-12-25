on Christmas Eve......

...we went to Lee on Solent for a short stroll along the prom, including a pit stop for hot chocolate and mince pies.



The sun shone intermittently, the cold wind blew all the time and Ray suddenly produced his phone and said ‘I’ll take your photo.’



So I smiled.



Happy Holidays to all my 365 friends! I hope you are having the day you want to have.



Thank you for all your company during 2019 and all good wishes for 2020!