Photo 2844
on Christmas Eve......
...we went to Lee on Solent for a short stroll along the prom, including a pit stop for hot chocolate and mince pies.
The sun shone intermittently, the cold wind blew all the time and Ray suddenly produced his phone and said ‘I’ll take your photo.’
So I smiled.
Happy Holidays to all my 365 friends! I hope you are having the day you want to have.
Thank you for all your company during 2019 and all good wishes for 2020!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5658
photos
227
followers
13
following
779% complete
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful capture of you Hazel. A very merry Christmas to you both and health and happiness for 2020!
December 25th, 2019
Julie Duncan
ace
Merry Christmas, Hazel & Ray! All the best to you in 2020! Lovely portrait, too! :)
December 25th, 2019
Janiskay
Wonderful way to spend Christmas Day! Excellent photo!
December 25th, 2019
