Previous
Next
witch hazel by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2846

witch hazel

aka hamamelis robert

love each winter to find the first witch hazel in bloom with its unusual configuration in the flowers and its beautiful perfume
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise