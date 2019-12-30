Sign up
Photo 2846
witch hazel
aka hamamelis robert
love each winter to find the first witch hazel in bloom with its unusual configuration in the flowers and its beautiful perfume
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5660
photos
225
followers
13
following
Tags
bokeh
,
robert
,
perfume
,
hamamelis
,
witch hazel
,
hilliers
