a bowl of strawberries

The idea of social distancing did seem rather daunting at first: our interests - rambling, table tennis (him), French Lit group, Photography group (me) - got cancelled.



The health club and pool closed.

It seemed sensible, for everyone's sake and being in an age-related at-risk group, to give up ambulance car driving.

The supermarket did not seem too appealing but there was Asda home delivery....



I guess we shall miss more and more seeing our friends.



However, Ray still has his novels to read, his TV programs to watch, his gardening to enjoy (I enjoy the garden too but I just sit in it); he has taken out a sub to The Times online. I have my photography (the best), meditation, exercises, reading, siesta(!). And nearly every day so far I have baked a cake.



So maybe it was, after all, strawberries, not cherries.........