a bowl of strawberries by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2894

a bowl of strawberries

The idea of social distancing did seem rather daunting at first: our interests - rambling, table tennis (him), French Lit group, Photography group (me) - got cancelled.

The health club and pool closed.
It seemed sensible, for everyone's sake and being in an age-related at-risk group, to give up ambulance car driving.
The supermarket did not seem too appealing but there was Asda home delivery....

I guess we shall miss more and more seeing our friends.

However, Ray still has his novels to read, his TV programs to watch, his gardening to enjoy (I enjoy the garden too but I just sit in it); he has taken out a sub to The Times online. I have my photography (the best), meditation, exercises, reading, siesta(!). And nearly every day so far I have baked a cake.

So maybe it was, after all, strawberries, not cherries.........
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
792% complete

Dianne
Sounds like you will both have plenty to do. A nice image.
March 23rd, 2020  
