Photo 2950
small faces
I continue to delight in these Ruby Surprise pansies. They appear even to change colour sometimes in the pot.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
5765
photos
213
followers
12
following
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th May 2020 11:26am
Tags
pansies
,
mayhalf20
,
ruby surprise
Issi Bannerman
ace
So very pretty Hazel, and a lovely composition!
May 18th, 2020
Dianne
They are pretty colours and happy flowers.
May 18th, 2020
