small faces by quietpurplehaze
small faces

I continue to delight in these Ruby Surprise pansies. They appear even to change colour sometimes in the pot.
18th May 2020

Hazel

quietpurplehaze
Issi Bannerman
So very pretty Hazel, and a lovely composition!
May 18th, 2020  
Dianne
They are pretty colours and happy flowers.
May 18th, 2020  
