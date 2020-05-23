Previous
a phobia by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2955

a phobia

I can hardly bear to look at buttons en masse. On clothing they do not bother me but I never want to lift the lid on a tin of buttons.

I learnt recently that there is a name for this phobia. It is as bizarre as the phobia itself: koumpounophobia.

So there you have it: my entry for 52wc-2020-w22 in Capture52Challenge.

And it just occurs to me this is also OK for a Mayhalf20 entry



23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Hazel

