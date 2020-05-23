Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2955
a phobia
I can hardly bear to look at buttons en masse. On clothing they do not bother me but I never want to lift the lid on a tin of buttons.
I learnt recently that there is a name for this phobia. It is as bizarre as the phobia itself: koumpounophobia.
So there you have it: my entry for
52wc-2020-w22
in Capture52Challenge.
And it just occurs to me this is also OK for a
Mayhalf20 entry
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49203262182/in/photolist-2hXVzCA-KfkGhp-214VDsb
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5770
photos
213
followers
12
following
809% complete
View this month »
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th December 2019 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
,
tin
,
mayhalf20
,
52wc-2020-w22
,
capture52challenge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close