Photo 2967
Locomotion/and the swans watched
As these two guys came closer I saw that the one with the yellow paddle board had a passenger: a small girl well wrapped up and seemingly unconcerned by the experience.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5782
photos
212
followers
12
following
812% complete
View this month »
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd June 2020 10:02am
Tags
lee
,
paddleboard
,
30dayswild
