basil on tomatoes on cheese on toast with pepper by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2995

basil on tomatoes on cheese on toast with pepper

for week 29 of Capture52 Challenge: food

a favourite lunch for me, plenty of black pepper and the best if there is a pot of basil in the kitchen too
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Annie D ace
Oh yummy...I love tomatoes with basil and black pepper
July 17th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Oh...and forgot to say a very appealing image too 🙂
July 17th, 2020  
Hazel ace
@annied

Thank you! If we lived close we could breakfast/lunch together on tomatoes etc!!
July 17th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@quietpurplehaze we could and that would be lovely :)
July 17th, 2020  
