boots for walking by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3026

boots for walking

I love my old red suede boots and am always hoping that they will walk with me a bit further each day. But, in any case, they are wonderfully warm for sitting on a scooter.

Have a good week, everybody!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Peter ace
Lets hope you can put some mileage on them soon Hazel, at least they will keep you dry either way:)
September 7th, 2020  
