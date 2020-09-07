Sign up
Photo 3026
boots for walking
I love my old red suede boots and am always hoping that they will walk with me a bit further each day. But, in any case, they are wonderfully warm for sitting on a scooter.
Have a good week, everybody!
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
boots
nf-sooc-2020
Peter
ace
Lets hope you can put some mileage on them soon Hazel, at least they will keep you dry either way:)
September 7th, 2020
