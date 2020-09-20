Previous
return to the garden: autumn leaves by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3037

return to the garden: autumn leaves

This is a fairly new acer for the garden and Ray thought at one point it was just dying.

But it's now doing fine - green fingers?!
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
