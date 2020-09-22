Previous
caryopteris and bee by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3039

caryopteris and bee

Lovely in September when this bush is in flower and bees, all shapes and sizes, are busying round.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful and just your colour too
September 22nd, 2020  
