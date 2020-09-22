Sign up
Photo 3039
caryopteris and bee
Lovely in September when this bush is in flower and bees, all shapes and sizes, are busying round.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5856
photos
207
followers
12
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th September 2020 4:30pm
Tags
blue
,
bee
,
bokeh
,
sept
,
caryopteris
Babs
ace
Beautiful and just your colour too
September 22nd, 2020
