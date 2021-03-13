Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3172
a stripey one
I remember giving a talk at school in the sixth form, cannot remember my subject now but I needed to say 'crocus'.
I was unsure of the plural of crocus so, having recently been learning plurals in Latin, I went for 'croci'.
The Mistress in charge of the lesson corrected me loudly to 'crocuses'. I felt a fool.
Funny what sticks in your mind. I've never forgotten that and when my turn came to do a bit of teaching, I tried never to humiliate anyone, over anything.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
5982
photos
203
followers
20
following
869% complete
View this month »
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th March 2015 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
saturday
,
crocus
,
rainbow2021
Casablanca
ace
I thought this morning "today is a Hazel day" as it is your favourite colour!
I agree with you on that humiliation point - people can be unnecessarily cruel and teachers are no exception. Just for the record, I think you are brilliant!
March 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I agree with you on that humiliation point - people can be unnecessarily cruel and teachers are no exception. Just for the record, I think you are brilliant!