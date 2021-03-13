Previous
a stripey one by quietpurplehaze
a stripey one

I remember giving a talk at school in the sixth form, cannot remember my subject now but I needed to say 'crocus'.

I was unsure of the plural of crocus so, having recently been learning plurals in Latin, I went for 'croci'.

The Mistress in charge of the lesson corrected me loudly to 'crocuses'. I felt a fool.

Funny what sticks in your mind. I've never forgotten that and when my turn came to do a bit of teaching, I tried never to humiliate anyone, over anything.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Casablanca ace
I thought this morning "today is a Hazel day" as it is your favourite colour!
I agree with you on that humiliation point - people can be unnecessarily cruel and teachers are no exception. Just for the record, I think you are brilliant!
March 13th, 2021  
