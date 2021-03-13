a stripey one

I remember giving a talk at school in the sixth form, cannot remember my subject now but I needed to say 'crocus'.



I was unsure of the plural of crocus so, having recently been learning plurals in Latin, I went for 'croci'.



The Mistress in charge of the lesson corrected me loudly to 'crocuses'. I felt a fool.



Funny what sticks in your mind. I've never forgotten that and when my turn came to do a bit of teaching, I tried never to humiliate anyone, over anything.