the fate of Ray's box hedge

You will know that Ray's garden is his pride and joy. The box hedge, seen here left, was grown from small plants, and lovingly tended and shaped to make a location for the marble barn owl sculpture.



A few days ago Ray discovered the hedge overrun with box tree caterpillars.



The pic on the right shows the damage already done to the largest part of the hedge.



In the centre pic: I managed to capture a box tree caterpillar still working on the hedge (as soon as the shadow of the camera crosses them they dive down into the hedge). You can just see the ''webbing' they create to work within for their destruction.



To date Ray has 'picked off' around 130 caterpillars. When the 'stuff' arrives from Amazon...............