Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3348
Albizia Julibrissin Rosea aka Silk Tree
This exotic tree grows in the gardens at Hilliers Arboretum. I do not aspire ever to remember its 'proper' name!
https://flic.kr/p/2mr3wZc
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6163
photos
194
followers
23
following
917% complete
View this month »
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd September 2021 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
silk tree
,
hilliers
Gosia
ace
Such a gentle flowers
September 15th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
And ‘silk tree’ is so much more descriptive in any case. The flowers are very pretty but it is the fern like foliage that really captures my eye here.
September 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close