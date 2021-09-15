Previous
Albizia Julibrissin Rosea aka Silk Tree by quietpurplehaze
Albizia Julibrissin Rosea aka Silk Tree

This exotic tree grows in the gardens at Hilliers Arboretum. I do not aspire ever to remember its 'proper' name!


15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Gosia ace
Such a gentle flowers
September 15th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
And ‘silk tree’ is so much more descriptive in any case. The flowers are very pretty but it is the fern like foliage that really captures my eye here.
September 15th, 2021  
