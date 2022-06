antipasti

Sicilian olives, marinated tomatoes, chargrilled peppers, part of an Italian meal deal which fed 3 of us royally one recent evening.



From M&S and also included pantafola bread, potatao wedges, meatballs in tomato sauce, half a chicken in a paprika coating, and tiramisu. Generous portions, basil leaves from a plant in a pot in our kitchen.



All for £15!