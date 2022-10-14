at Hengistbury Head

Jinks was a canny, wee, Scottish, Cairn terrier, seen here, 3 years old, with me at a local beauty spot. You may notice that I have tight hold of him: we discovered, early in his life, that he was something of a Houdini. His pièce de résistance was his escape from our supposedly safe garden late one evening.Whilst I was sticking wanted posters around the village at midnight, Jinks was playing away over the nearby fields seen we discovered later, but not apprehended, by local dog walkers.A lady gave us a call at 6 a.m. the next morning: she had found Jinks in a nearby street and managed to read our phone number before he made off again. It took our three family members to 'persuade' him it was time to come home.Despite his adventurous streak, Jinks lived to be nearly 15 years old - and I was very glad to have him in our family for those years..........