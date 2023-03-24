Sign up
76 / 365
Rainbow colour today is Blue
This was taken last summer, can you see my grandson on the left side of the photo in a boat ready to go fishing!
Thanks for dropping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
reflections
,
blue
,
water
,
clouds
,
lake
,
rainbow2023
