Visitor by radiogirl
Visitor

We have all types of woodpeckers at the feeder lately, I captured this female pileated woodpecker and changed the background to orange for today’s Rainbow colour!
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Margaret Brown
Super capture
March 12th, 2024  
Bec
Wow. Great close up. Love the background selection too.
March 12th, 2024  
gloria jones
Nice close up
March 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Super capture!
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Wonderful clarity in the eye.
March 12th, 2024  
Elizabeth
Love the background.
March 12th, 2024  
