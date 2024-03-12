Sign up
97 / 365
Visitor
We have all types of woodpeckers at the feeder lately, I captured this female pileated woodpecker and changed the background to orange for today’s Rainbow colour!
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3729
photos
233
followers
129
following
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Extras- Challenges
Tags
woodpecker
,
pileated
,
rainbow2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture
March 12th, 2024
Bec
ace
Wow. Great close up. Love the background selection too.
March 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice close up
March 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful clarity in the eye.
March 12th, 2024
Elizabeth
ace
Love the background.
March 12th, 2024
