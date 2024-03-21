Sign up
106 / 365
The West Wind
The old growth forest provides many tall trees to wave in the wind.
One of my husband’s paintings for today’s rainbow colour green.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! - love the force of the wind in that tall pine tree !
March 21st, 2024
