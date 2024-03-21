Previous
The West Wind by radiogirl
The West Wind

The old growth forest provides many tall trees to wave in the wind.

One of my husband’s paintings for today’s rainbow colour green.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! - love the force of the wind in that tall pine tree !
March 21st, 2024  
