Previous
Next
Purple glasses by randystreat
Photo 2197

Purple glasses

For the Rainbow Challenge - purple
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
so creative
March 7th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm so stuck on machinery and gears from the ribbon factory shots I didn't see the glasses at first and thought, "What is she talking about? This is a picture of gears!" LOL
March 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise