Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2305
Peaches and Cream Japanese Maple Leaf
I was admiring my friend's landscaping and she told me about this tree and handed me a leaf to look at. I loved the pattern in the leaf and colors. Apparently it's pretty glorious many times during the year.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3068
photos
81
followers
61
following
631% complete
View this month »
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd June 2020 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
pattern
,
texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close