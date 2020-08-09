Sign up
Photo 2352
Abstract #2: Burgundy and Gold
52 Week Challenge - Week 33 - Abstract
August Abstracts
Might as well do a two-fer
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3118
photos
82
followers
66
following
644% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views 3
3
Comments 2
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th August 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
patterns
,
texture
,
abstractaug2020
,
52wc-2020-w33
,
52wckac
Mary Siegle
ace
These are the most gorgeous colors! Very nice abstract!
August 10th, 2020
KWind
ace
Nice macro abstract.
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
