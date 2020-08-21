Previous
Princess meets the Pigmania Twins by randystreat
Princess meets the Pigmania Twins

The Pigmania Twins met their family member for the first time this week. The twins, Pig 1 and Pig 2, were delighted to finally have a cheering section, no matter how reserved.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@grammyn and @mcsiegle The family portrait.
August 21st, 2020  
katy ace
LOL! I love this photo of the three of them! FAV
August 21st, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
...and why not?
August 21st, 2020  
