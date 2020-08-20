Sign up
Photo 2363
Can't leave home without one
52 Week Challenge - Week 34 - Mask
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3129
photos
83
followers
67
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th August 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
masks
,
52wckac
,
52wc-2020-w34
joeyM
ace
That’s the smart and healthy way👌💕
August 21st, 2020
