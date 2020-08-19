Sign up
Photo 2362
Small Fires
52 Week Challenge - Week 19 - Fire
All caught up now until this week's challenge
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
fire
,
flames
,
52wc-2020-w19
,
52wckac
katy
ace
FAV Nicely done! you caught a great shape
August 20th, 2020
