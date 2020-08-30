Sign up
Photo 2373
Busy sky
Froom Friday night as the weather was active all around us. The hurricane was still to the southwest and a cold front was coming in from the northwest. The clouds were incredibly beautiful as the sun was heading toward the horizon.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3139
photos
84
followers
67
following
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th August 2020 7:20pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Tom
ace
Beautiful capture of the sky/clouds
August 30th, 2020
