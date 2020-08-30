Previous
Busy sky by randystreat
Busy sky

Froom Friday night as the weather was active all around us. The hurricane was still to the southwest and a cold front was coming in from the northwest. The clouds were incredibly beautiful as the sun was heading toward the horizon.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Kathy

@randystreat
Tom ace
Beautiful capture of the sky/clouds
August 30th, 2020  
