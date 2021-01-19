Sign up
Photo 2514
View of Grandfather Mountain this morning
It looked magical, off in the distance. The sky was gray and cloudy here, but the sun touched the top of this mountain, where there it has snowed for several days recently.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
19th January 2021 10:17am
snow
,
mountain
,
sunlight
,
clouds
