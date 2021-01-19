Previous
View of Grandfather Mountain this morning by randystreat
View of Grandfather Mountain this morning

It looked magical, off in the distance. The sky was gray and cloudy here, but the sun touched the top of this mountain, where there it has snowed for several days recently.
19th January 2021

Kathy

@randystreat
Kathy
