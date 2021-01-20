Sign up
Photo 2515
Keeping watch
Saw this through "my window on the world" (aka window over the shower) yesterday morning. The mocking bird is checking out its territory.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3299
photos
90
followers
73
following
689% complete
View this month »
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
19th January 2021 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Sue
ace
Lovel light and composition. Fab
January 20th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 20th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Very pretty, Kathy!!
January 20th, 2021
