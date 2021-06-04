Sign up
Photo 2650
Roomba on the job
June 21 Words - quick
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
4th June 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
movement
,
roomba
,
june21words
katy
ace
This one looks like it’s going very quickly indeed! Nice capture of the movement.
June 4th, 2021
