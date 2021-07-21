Previous
bright tree in the dark ones by randystreat
Photo 2697

bright tree in the dark ones

This tree is directly in front of where I park my car at church on Sunday mornings. I've liked the contrast of its bright green leaves with the darkness of the trees and shady around it.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
GaryW
Love how the bright color stands out!
July 22nd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Pretty!
July 22nd, 2021  
