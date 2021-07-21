Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2697
bright tree in the dark ones
This tree is directly in front of where I park my car at church on Sunday mornings. I've liked the contrast of its bright green leaves with the darkness of the trees and shady around it.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3528
photos
92
followers
77
following
738% complete
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
18th July 2021 12:04pm
Tags
green
,
trees
,
bright
GaryW
Love how the bright color stands out!
July 22nd, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Pretty!
July 22nd, 2021
