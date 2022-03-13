Previous
Plum Blossoms by randystreat
Photo 2932

Plum Blossoms

rainbow2022 #13
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
803% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
March 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured. These are so pretty
March 14th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice Spring shot!
March 14th, 2022  
katy ace
Beautiful closeup with terrific detail! I love how the dark of the branch contrasts with the light color of the blooms!
March 14th, 2022  
