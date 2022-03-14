Sign up
Photo 2933
Red flowers
rainbow2022 #14
ETSOOI 140
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3779
photos
94
followers
77
following
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2927
2928
2929
218
2930
2931
2932
2933
12
5
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
14th March 2022 5:33pm
red
rainbow2022
etsooi-140
JackieR
ace
very nicely etsooied
March 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very pretty
March 14th, 2022
katy
ace
Beautifully textured abstract
March 14th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 14th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@corinnec
@grammyn
@bkbinthecity
Thank you very much Jackie, Corinne, Katy and Brian.
March 14th, 2022
