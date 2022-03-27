Previous
Tea time by randystreat
Photo 2946

Tea time

rainbow2022 #27

Get Pushed Challenge 504
My partner challenged me this week to shoot a flat lay. I wanted to use this challenge with the rainbow challenge (pink) for the day.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
@delboy207 Here's my photo. Not as filled up as some flat lays I've done. Hope it's acceptable. Thank you for the challenge and sorry I waited so long to take the photo. I enjoyed it.
In case you want to look at a few relatively recent flat lays I've posted, try these links: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-02-13 http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2022-02-15
March 27th, 2022  
