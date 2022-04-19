Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2969
More spring flowers
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3821
photos
94
followers
78
following
813% complete
View this month »
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Latest from all albums
2963
2964
2965
2966
223
2967
2968
2969
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th April 2022 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
katy
ace
Oh Kathy These are so beautiful! I love the light FAV
April 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
They are lovely colours
April 20th, 2022
amyK
ace
Great composition and dof
April 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close