Photo 2996
Festoon Lights
I found these lights interesting to look at.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3848
photos
93
followers
79
following
820% complete
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th May 2022 4:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light bulbs" outdoors trees b&w
Pyrrhula
Nice B+W shot The lamps bulbs are great to see this editing.
May 16th, 2022
katy
ace
They look so pretty in this photo. Black and white is the perfect choice for it. It would be nice to see them all lit up as well
May 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
The B&W is really nice here
May 16th, 2022
