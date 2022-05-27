Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3005
Dill weed
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3857
photos
93
followers
79
following
823% complete
View this month »
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th May 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
,
dill
Corinne C
ace
So delicate and I love the faint reflection below. I love dill on salmon:-)
May 27th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love dill. Good shot- I like the background- nice coloring.
May 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close