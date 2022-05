Back alley sit and sip

Get Pushed #513

My partner this week challenged me to capture something that works for the topic "street art". This topic can cover anything from graffiti, to murals, to installed art pieces, to street performers. The only restriction is that the art is in a location in the open, that is accessible at no cost to anyone passing by.

This is a local watering hole that built an extra outdoor seating area in the back. It happens to be in an alleyway that anyone can wander through.