Photo 3062
It takes a steady hand
30 Photos Project - hands
While at the Ag center last evening, members of the 4-H archery group were practicing. I didn't want to get the young man's face, so shot him from the back so only got one hand.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3916
photos
96
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd July 2022 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
archer
,
make-30-2022
katy
ace
FAV I really like how you composed the shot
July 23rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. This guy was good. There were about 3 teens there when we got there.I couldn't figure out why they were doing that there until I started chatting with one of the mothers and found out they were 4-H.
July 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
@randystreat
That is quite an elaborate get up he’s wearing
July 23rd, 2022
Taffy
ace
This makes for a dramatic presentation.
July 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
