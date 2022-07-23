Previous
Next
It takes a steady hand by randystreat
Photo 3062

It takes a steady hand

30 Photos Project - hands
While at the Ag center last evening, members of the 4-H archery group were practicing. I didn't want to get the young man's face, so shot him from the back so only got one hand.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV I really like how you composed the shot
July 23rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thank you Katy. This guy was good. There were about 3 teens there when we got there.I couldn't figure out why they were doing that there until I started chatting with one of the mothers and found out they were 4-H.
July 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
@randystreat That is quite an elaborate get up he’s wearing
July 23rd, 2022  
Taffy ace
This makes for a dramatic presentation.
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise