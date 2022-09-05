Sign up
Photo 3106
Streamlined
Hood ornament from a classic 1955 Chevy Bel Air.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
4
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3964
photos
101
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
3rd September 2022 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
chrome
,
hood ornament
,
classic car
Corinne C
ace
Great close-up. I’d love to see the entire car 😊
September 6th, 2022
FBailey
ace
Class of its own!
September 6th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
It was a pretty and well taken care of car. I couldn't get a really decent shot of it where it was.
@fbailey
Indeed it is.
September 6th, 2022
summerfield
ace
sleek! i like the car's colour, too; sad you couldn't get a decent shot of the car. this one's aces anyway.
September 6th, 2022
@fbailey Indeed it is.