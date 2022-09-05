Previous
Photo 3106

Streamlined

Hood ornament from a classic 1955 Chevy Bel Air.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
Great close-up. I’d love to see the entire car 😊
September 6th, 2022  
FBailey ace
Class of its own!
September 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@corinnec It was a pretty and well taken care of car. I couldn't get a really decent shot of it where it was.
@fbailey Indeed it is.
September 6th, 2022  
summerfield ace
sleek! i like the car's colour, too; sad you couldn't get a decent shot of the car. this one's aces anyway.
September 6th, 2022  
