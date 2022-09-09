A posy

Get Pushed Challenge 527

My partner challenged meto try some light painting and to choose any method.



I always see such delightful light painting photos. This week it has threatened rain, was raining or just had finished raining making the backyard, the darkest place outside my house, not a good place to be taking photos. The next good place is my closet, which is totally dark with the door closed. So how could I do this. After a bit of research I discovered the technique of kinetic light painting. One moves the camera rather than the light. It may even look a little better, if you have the time, to view on black.