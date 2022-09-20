Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3121
Slice of Catawba River shoreline
Made a delivery and was allowed to prowl around the gated community's access to the river this afternoon.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3979
photos
102
followers
85
following
855% complete
View this month »
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th September 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
reflections
,
water
,
shadows
,
rocky
katy
ace
This looks very mysterious. It would make a great illustration for a book
September 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
This is a beautiful shot!
September 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close