Slice of Catawba River shoreline by randystreat
Slice of Catawba River shoreline

Made a delivery and was allowed to prowl around the gated community's access to the river this afternoon.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
katy ace
This looks very mysterious. It would make a great illustration for a book
September 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful shot!
September 21st, 2022  
