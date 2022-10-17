Sign up
Photo 3143
Needlework Notions
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4001
photos
102
followers
85
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Tags
notions
Shutterbug
ace
This makes a really interesting shot. Love it in b&w.
October 18th, 2022
katy
ace
Such an interesting subject. I like the sharp contrasts, KAthy
October 18th, 2022
