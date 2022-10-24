Previous
Birthday card collage by randystreat
Photo 3150

Birthday card collage

Taking photos to make some birthday cards today. Here are the winners.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
A nice collage of these beautiful cards
October 25th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage and cards
October 25th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
These are cool— maybe u can sell ‘em to Hallmark?👌❤️
October 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 25th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
Nice. I especially love them because it is my brothers birthday and he is one of my most favorite people.
October 25th, 2022  
katy ace
these are really cute Kathy! You are so clever! i like the one on the bottom best.
October 25th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@corinnec Thank you Jill.
@Dawn Thank you Dawn.
@joemuli Thank you Joey. Nope to Hallmark.
@bkbinthecity Thanks Brian.
@pandorasecho Thank you Dixie.
@grammyn Thank you Katy.
October 25th, 2022  
