Photo 3150
Birthday card collage
Taking photos to make some birthday cards today. Here are the winners.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
7
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4008
photos
102
followers
86
following
863% complete
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
Tags
collage
,
birthday cards
Corinne C
ace
A nice collage of these beautiful cards
October 25th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage and cards
October 25th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
These are cool— maybe u can sell ‘em to Hallmark?👌❤️
October 25th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 25th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
Nice. I especially love them because it is my brothers birthday and he is one of my most favorite people.
October 25th, 2022
katy
ace
these are really cute Kathy! You are so clever! i like the one on the bottom best.
October 25th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Jill.
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn.
@joemuli
Thank you Joey. Nope to Hallmark.
@bkbinthecity
Thanks Brian.
@pandorasecho
Thank you Dixie.
@grammyn
Thank you Katy.
October 25th, 2022
