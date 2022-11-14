Previous
Next
The Vase by randystreat
Photo 3171

The Vase

November 2022 Words
Vase
Best viewed on black if you have time.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
868% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful Kathy, the light making the vase's high key leap out from the low key background! And on black more beautiful
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise