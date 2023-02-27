Sign up
Photo 3275
Circular fountain
Flash of Red 2023 #27 - Circles
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
26th February 2023 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
water
,
fountain
,
circles
,
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great find.
February 27th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV I love the unique subject Kathy and the composition
February 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Thank you Susan. I've photographed this fountain a number of times over the years.
@grammyn
Thank you very much Katy.
February 27th, 2023
@grammyn Thank you very much Katy.