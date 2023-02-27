Previous
Next
Circular fountain by randystreat
Photo 3275

Circular fountain

Flash of Red 2023 #27 - Circles
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great find.
February 27th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV I love the unique subject Kathy and the composition
February 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Thank you Susan. I've photographed this fountain a number of times over the years.
@grammyn Thank you very much Katy.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise